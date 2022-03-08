XI Launches Emissions Module For Improved A&D Scoping

Calgary-based oil and gas data and software provider XI Technologies Inc. (“XI”) announced today the release of a new module that provides data for over-the-fence evaluations of Scope 1 Emissions for facilities in AB, SK, and BC. This report, which functions as an added module to XI’s industry-leading oil and gas data software AssetBook, allows for analysis of greenhouse gas (GHG) scenarios, including the proforma emissions of two asset packages or combined companies.

“As emissions reduction and ESG reporting continue to grow in importance in the oil and gas industry, we’ve noticed a real appetite for independent third-party data on emissions,” says Shovik Sengupta, VP Data & Product Strategy for XI Technologies Inc. “Whether it’s E&Ps researching acquisition targets and benchmarking competitors, or banks and investors evaluating opportunities, the demand for emissions data is here, but it hasn’t been easy to get. Not only is combing through corporate sustainability reports time-consuming, it’s also limited to what public companies choose to share in an annual summary and lacks transparency. For this data to be truly usable, it must be neutral and sourced license-by-license from the ground up for fair evaluations, not merely provided in the way that companies choose to self-report.”

For nearly two decades, XI has specialized in providing the industry with accurate, actionable data on every company in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The new module adds emissions data to a platform that already provides land, production, reserves, facilities, pipelines, and closure costs (LLR, and ARO) data, allowing users to easily integrate this information into their existing processes. The module provides rolling 12-month averages and totals of both emissions volumes and GHG tonnes, amalgamated by area or company, allowing for scenario analysis for multiple packages or companies in minutes.

With this data on hand, oil and gas professionals can make more informed decisions and take a more comprehensive approach to acquisitions and divestitures, peer analysis, risk assessments, and corporate planning and strategy. As emissions and ESG grow in importance in the industry, emissions analysis needs to be part of regular, proactive decision-making. AssetBook Emissions is designed to help companies achieve this goal.

Figure 1 - Example of a report from the AssetBook Emissions module.

More information on AssetBook Emissions can be found on XI Technologies’ website: https://xitechnologies.com/products/assetsuite/assetbook-emissions/

