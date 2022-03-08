Shell Announces Intent To Withdraw From Russian Oil And Gas

Shell plc announced its intent to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and LNG in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance, it said this morning.

