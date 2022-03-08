Focus On Net Zero And The Cleantech Opportunity Would Create Economic Boon For Alberta, Webinar Hears

Contrary to perceptions that pursuing net-zero emissions in Alberta would be a drag on the province’s oil and gas-dominated economy, a recent report suggests it could be a boon on the order of eight times more cleantech jobs created and 15 times higher GDP contribution to the economy by 2050 than the business-as-usual scenario.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.