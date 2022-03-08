Focus On Net Zero And The Cleantech Opportunity Would Create Economic Boon For Alberta, Webinar Hears

Contrary to perceptions that pursuing net-zero emissions in Alberta would be a drag on the province’s oil and gas-dominated economy, a recent report suggests it could be a boon on the order of eight times more cleantech jobs created and 15 times higher GDP contribution to the economy by 2050 than the business-as-usual scenario.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more