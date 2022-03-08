Connect And Learn With Industry Colleagues At The SPE Canadian Energy Technology Conference And Exhibition

All the Latest Energy Information in One Place

One of the most comprehensive industry events is taking place in March. With restrictions lifted, it’s an excellent time to reconnect in-person with industry peers and focus on learning and development. Join the SPE Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on 16–17 March 2022. Register by 7 March to save with early rates!

Along with the traditional topics of heavy oil and unconventional resources, this event covers digital and date, ESG, CCUS, alternative energy, clean technology, market outlook, offshore, and much more.

Why Attend this Conference?

It’s an excellent time to take a break from the virtual world of the past two years and experience learning, sharing and connecting in-person again! This conference offers something for everyone in the energy industry:

30+ technical sessions

100+ paper presentations, invited speakers and ePosters

8 panel sessions covering topics such as Translating ESG into Reality – The Critical Role that Engineers Play Price Forecasting – Where do we go from $100/bbl? Nuclear Energy Re-Imagining the Possible: How Technology Can Be Leveraged to Solve Energy's Biggest Problems Start-ups, Funding and Commercialization Bitumen Beyond Combustion Canadian CCUS Momentum and more

