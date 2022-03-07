Venture Global LNG Expands LNG Partnership With Shell

Venture Global LNG announced the execution of a new long-term 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Shell NA LNG LLC for the supply of two million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility.

