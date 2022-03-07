TC Energy Closes US$800 Million Subordinated Notes Offering By Transcanada Trust

TC Energy Corporation announced that TransCanada Trust, a wholly-owned financing trust subsidiary of TransCanada PipeLines Limited (TCPL), has closed an offering of US$800 million of 5.6 per cent subordinated Trust notes, Series 2022-A due March 7, 2082, guaranteed on a subordinated basis by TCPL.

