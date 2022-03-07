Cheniere Signs EPC Contract With Bechtel For The Corpus Christi Stage III Project

Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s subsidiary, Cheniere Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC has entered into a lump sum, turnkey, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Bechtel for the Corpus Christi Stage III project.

