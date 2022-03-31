Labour Challenges Continue To Impact OFS; Pricing Matters In Q4 2021 And Beyond

Recruitment and retention of labour remains a challenge for oilfield service companies, including for Precision Drilling Corporation as it tries to secure enough drilling crews to meet the current demand.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more