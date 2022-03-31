ClearStream Lender Extends Maturity Date Of Credit Facility

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. says that the lender under its $15 million asset-based revolving credit facility has agreed to extend the maturity date of the facility to April 14, 2022 to allow ClearStream additional time to finalize the documentation with its new lender on a $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility with a three-year term and with its existing lenders on the associated amendments to their loan documents.

