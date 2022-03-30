Potential Tariffs Could Impact Drill-Pipe Prices; CBSA Investigates Chinese ‘Dumping’ Practices

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) has launched investigations to determine whether certain drill-pipe from China is being sold at unfair prices in Canada and whether these goods are being subsidized, with the results of investigations potentially resulting in additional duties for these goods within the next three months.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more