Tervita Asset Integration, Debt Repayment And Organic Growth Focus Of SECURE Energy Services In 2022

SECURE Energy Services Inc. reported improved financial performance coming out of 2021, and will focus on debt reduction, organic growth and the continued integration of the assets from its acquisition of Tervita Corporation as 2022 advances, said company president and CEO Rene Amirault in releasing SECURE’s 2021 fourth quarter and year end results.
