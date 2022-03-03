Geoscience BC Energy & Water Projects — 2021 Summary #2, March 8, 2022

Geoscience BC's Summary of Activities 2021: Energy and Water, contains 10 papers from Geoscience BC–funded projects or scholarship recipients that are within Geoscience BC's strategic focus areas of energy (including oil and gas, and geothermal) and water.

The papers are divided into five sections, based on Geoscience BC's strategic objectives of:

Identifying New Natural Resource Opportunities Advancing Science and Innovative Geoscience Technologies Facilitating Responsible Natural Resource Development Enabling Clean Energy Understanding Water

During this webinar, we will hear from four of the scholarship recipients, covering three sections of Geoscience BC's Strategic Objectives:

Within the ‘Advancing Science and Innovative Geoscience Technologies' section, Samantha Mackie will present the results of her research on Stratigraphy, facies heterogeneities, and structure in the Montney Formation of northeastern British Columbia: Relation to H2S distribution.

Within the ‘Facilitating Responsible Natural Resource Development' section there will be two presentations. Bei Wang will talk about a comprehensive physical model for the contrasting seismogenic behaviours of injection wells in the Kiskatinaw Seismic Monitoring and Mitigation Area of NEBC. Zahra Esmaeilzadeh will discuss her investigations of fault sealing effects on induced seismicity and pore pressure distribution in NEBC.

Finally, the ‘Enabling Clean Energy' section will have a presentation by Cedar Hanneson on Geothermal exploration in southern BC using electromagnetic geophysics: Regional perspectives.

For full agenda, visit CSUR Website.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, March 08, 2022 (from 10h00 to 12h00 MST)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website