Freehold Mineral Titles For Sale

ROUGHLY 11,000 ACRES, MOST TITLES LOCATED IN THE LLOYDMINISTER AREA IN ALBERTA & SASKATCHEWAN

Contact Wade Berry at North Star Freehold for more information and a list of the titles for sale, 403-630-9324, wberry@bellnet.ca., written offers will be accepted until the close of business April 29, 2022. All titles being sold together as one package, and all titles being sold as is or in other words with current encumbrances with no warranties expressed or implied, and the winning bid will require approval of trustees before acceptance.