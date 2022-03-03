CNRL’s Output Spikes To Record Highs, Earnings Soar

Canadian Natural Resources Limited amped up 2021 production to record quarterly and annual levels and achieved output of approximately 1.24 million boe/d, representing an increase of six per cent or approximately 71,000 boe/d over 2020 levels.
