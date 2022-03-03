Acquisitions Help CNRL Beef Up Natural Gas Output

Two “opportunistic” acquisitions of natural gas and liquids-weighted companies in 2020 and 2021 have been beneficial to Canadian Natural Resources Limited, and helped in boosting production of the commodities to record highs.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more