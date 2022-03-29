Trudeau’s ‘Boldest And Most Specific Step Yet’ To See 40% Cut In Oil And Gas Emissions By 2030

Canada's emissions reduction plan released Tuesday represents the “boldest and most specific step yet” in cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector of 30 per cent from 2005 levels and 40 per cent relative to current levels, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more