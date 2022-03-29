The LEAD Project : Leveraging Our Energy Assets For Diversification

The LEAD project aims to clear roadblocks to allow entrepreneurs to utilize existing oil and gas infrastructure and sites for new development, attract investment to Alberta for these developments, include landowners and create an alternate path for aging oil and gas assets and liabilities.

This presentation will include an overview of the recommendations presented to the Government of Alberta to promote safe and responsible repurposing, and discuss real world examples of where leveraging existing assets can provide benefits for emerging and incumbent industries.

Presented by Juli Rohl, Director, Impact Studio & Lead Animator - Energy Futures Lab

Liz Lappin, President - Battery Metals Association of Canada

Lisa Mueller, President and CEO - FutEra Power

Moderated by Bill Whitelaw, Managing Director, Strategy and Sustainability - geoLOGIC systems ltd.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (from 10h00 to 11h15 MDT)

