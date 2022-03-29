Keyera Continues To Increase Contracted Volumes On KAPS; Zone 4 Expansion Could Be Sanctioned This Year

Keyera Corp. says it has successfully increased the level of contracting on the Keyera Access Pipeline System (KAPS) project’s Zones 1 – 3 and the yet to be sanctioned Zone 4, which would connect KAPS to the B.C. border and to the liquids gathering system in that province and allow the company to capture volumes along the entire Montney fairway in Alberta and B.C.
