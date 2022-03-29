FTI Consulting Conducting Sales Solicitation Process For Balanced Energy Assets
FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed receiver (the “Receiver”) of Balanced Energy Oilfield Services Inc., Balanced Energy Oilfield Services (USA) Inc. and Balanced Energy Holdings Inc. (collectively, “Balanced Energy”) is conducting a sales solicitation process (“SSP”) relating to Balanced Energy’s coil tubing units, ancillary equipment and inventory.
Final bids must be received by the Receiver via mail, email, on or before 4:00 pm MDST on April 27, 2022.
- Sections:
- M&A
- Categories:
- Asset Sales and Acquisitions