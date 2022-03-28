USD Partners LP Acquiring Hardisty South Terminal Assets From USD Group LLC

USD Partners LP announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire entities owning the Hardisty South terminal assets from USD Group LLC (sponsor), exchange the sponsor’s economic general partner interest in the Partnership for a non-economic GP interest and eliminate the sponsor’s incentive distribution rights (IDRs) in the Partnership for total consideration of $75 million in cash and approximately 5.75 million common units.
