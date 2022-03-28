TransGlobe Board Changes

As part of the board succession plan and following the appointment of Jennifer Kaufield to TransGlobe Energy Corporation board of directors in January 2022, Steven Sinclair chose to retire from the board effective March 25, 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more