Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG Begins Construction

Tellurian Inc. has issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy Inc. under its executed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG terminal, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

