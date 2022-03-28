Saskatchewan Series: ‘Strong Signs Of Recovery’ For Sask. Oil And Gas Sector, Says Minister Eyre

The Saskatchewan oil and gas sector is in bounceback mode after some tough years and the future looks promising for both industry and the province, says Bronwyn Eyre, minister of Energy and Resources.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more