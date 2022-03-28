Saskatchewan Providing $300,000 Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre Of Excellence

The Saskatchewan government announced $300,000 in funding for the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (COE) to support two projects to help advance the growth plan goal of growing Indigenous participation in the province's natural resource sector.

