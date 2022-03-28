Perpetual Energy Receives Court Of Appeal Judgment Relating To The Sequoia BIAClaim

Perpetual Energy Inc. received the Alberta Court of Appeal judgment with respect to the appeal heard on Feb. 10, 2022 relating to the sale by Perpetual of legacy shallow gas properties in October 2016 to an arm's length third party purchaser after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process.
