Search
Upstream

Perpetual Energy Receives Court Of Appeal Judgment Relating To The Sequoia BIAClaim

Perpetual Energy Inc. received the Alberta Court of Appeal judgment with respect to the appeal heard on Feb. 10, 2022 relating to the sale by Perpetual of legacy shallow gas properties in October 2016 to an arm's length third party purchaser after an extensive and lengthy marketing, due diligence and negotiation process.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!