Lithium Matters: CERI Researcher Sees Canadian Advantages In Producing Battery Component

LG Energy Solution Ltd. and Stellantis NV announced plans recently to build Ontario’s first large-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, which should come as welcomed news for proponents of lithium production in Western Canada, says Adam Leece.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more