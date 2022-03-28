Leucrotta Deal ‘Significantly Enhances’ Vermilion’s North American Asset Base

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s $477 million acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. and its Montney assets at Mica in northeast British Columbia “significantly enhances” the company’s “depth and quality of inventory” in North America, says Dion Hatcher, president.

