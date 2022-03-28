Calfrac Suspends Investments In Russia

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has suspended any investments in the Russian Federation as the company meets its contractual obligations in strict compliance with all applicable laws and sanctions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more