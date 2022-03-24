Petrus In Fully Backstopped Rights Offering

Petrus Resources Ltd. has filed today a rights offering circular and related notice of rights with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection with an of rights to acquire common shares of Petrus for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million.

