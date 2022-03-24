Innova And University Of Alberta Awarded $1.2 Million Grant

Innova Hydrogen Corp., in partnership with the University of Alberta, announced that a joint research project entitled "Decarbonizing Canada's Hydrogen Production Using Low-Cost Methane Pyrolysis Catalytic Reactors," has been approved and awarded $1.2 million in non-repayable funds by the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance and Mitacs Accelerate Grants Program.

