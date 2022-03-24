Feds Outline Incremental Output

The federal government announced that in response to requests for assistance from allies to address supply shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine, Canadian industry has the capacity to incrementally increase its oil and gas exports in 2022 by up to 300,000 bbls/d (200,000 bbl/d of oil and up to 100,000 boe/d of natural gas), with the intention of displacing Russian oil and gas while not increasing global emissions.

