NeoLithica, Conductive Energy Form Joint Venture To Advance Lithium Project In Alberta

NeoLithica Ltd. and Conductive Energy Inc. have entered into a strategic joint venture agreement between NeoLithica and Conductive's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary LiEP Resources to integrate its proprietary and patented LiEP System into NeoLithica's commercial production operations to produce 20,000 tonnes of LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) annually.
