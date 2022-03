NeoLithica, Conductive Energy Form Joint Venture To Advance Lithium Project In Alberta

NeoLithica Ltd. and Conductive Energy Inc. have entered into a strategic joint venture agreement between NeoLithica and Conductive's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary LiEP Resources to integrate its proprietary and patented LiEP System into NeoLithica's commercial production operations to produce 20,000 tonnes of LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) annually.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more