Auditor General Finds SRP Is Effective, But Also Lacks Formal Risk-Management Processes

While the Auditor General of Alberta determined that the Ministry of Energy has designed and implemented the Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) to meet the program’s objectives, promptly issuing grants that have helped create employment in Alberta’s oil and gas sector during economically-challenging times, he also found the ministry did not have an adequate process to identify, analyze and respond to key risks to the SRP.
