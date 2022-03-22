Whitecap Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved an amendment to Whitecap Resources Inc.’s normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to increase the number of common shares that Whitecap may purchase for cancellation from 29.9 million common shares to 58.95 million common shares during the 12-month period commencing on May 21, 2021.

