When it comes to creating and managing your pipeline water crossing inspection program, one of the first challenges can simply be identifying the location of all your crossings. From there, you also need to figure out which crossings pose the highest risk for a release to occur.

Historically, scale has been used as a means to classify the largest (and, therefore, presumably the most critical) waterbodies. However, since scale is a subjective measure, it doesn’t necessarily give you the full picture of where your highest risks might be.

That’s where we come in.

Join GDM on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 am for our webinar, Optimizing Your Pipeline Water Crossing Inspection Program.

During this informative session, we will cover best practices to help you proactively manage your water crossing inspection program, including:

Using Strahler Stream Order to objectively classify the size of waterbodies;

Using a variety of attributes to effectively identify, prioritize, and manage pipeline water crossings;

How to use Converge’s advanced analytics to streamline your overall program management;

Applying our newly released Proximity Factors to more accurately assess potential consequences associated to your pipeline water crossings.

About GDM

In business since 1997, GDM has become the trusted source for energy infrastructure data, software, and analytics in Canada.

Our industry-leading solutions include information related to pipelines, facilities, low pressure gas, environmental incidents, transportation infrastructure, and the surrounding environment to assist companies in making informed operational decisions.