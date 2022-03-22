More Ambitious, Legally Binding Oil And Gas Emissions Reductions Needed: Net-Zero Advisory Body

Incoming oil and gas sector emissions reduction targets should be coherent with national targets of a 40-45 per cent reduction by 2030 and be made legally binding, the Net-Zero Advisory Body said in a submission to Ottawa on Monday.
