ExxonMobil Appoints Dan Ammann President Of Low Carbon Solutions

Exxon Mobil Corporation appointed Dan Ammann, former General Motors president and CEO of Cruise autonomous vehicle company, as president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, effective May 1.

