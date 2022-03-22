Countdown 2023: Western Provinces’ Site Rehab Programs See Federal Funding End On Dec. 31

Now in its last year of receiving federal funding, the Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) is proving successful in doing what it was intended to do, which is speeding up inactive well, pipeline and site-closure efforts in the energy sector, and in the process putting more Albertans to work, says Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more