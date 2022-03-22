CER To Release Reasons For Decision On Linked North Montney Service

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) will release its reasons for decision for the Firm Transportation – Linked North Montney Service on March 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST).

