CER Issues Reasons For Turning Down NGTL Linked North Montney Service

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) found that the tolling methodology would result in tolls that were not just and reasonable, it said this afternoon in filing its reasons for decision document for denying Firm Transportation – Linked North Montney Service.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more