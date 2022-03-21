Macro Enterprises Announces Death Of Kenneth Mastre

Macro Enterprises Inc. announced that Kenneth Mastre, vice-president, pipelines, suddenly and unexpectedly died earlier this week in hospital recovering from an operation.

