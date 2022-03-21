Junior To Repurpose Historic Golden Spike Lease For Carbon Capture And Storage

A privately held junior oil and gas company is looking to develop a $50 million carbon capture and storage project in the greater Golden Spike area, southwest of Edmonton, the site of one of Canada’s most prolific oilfields.
