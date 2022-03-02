Search
Meeting Notice

You’re Invited To CAOEC’s Annual Luncheon

Register now for CAOEC’s Annual Luncheon, taking place on Friday, March 25, at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

CAOEC is pleased to welcome Alberta’s Minister of Energy, the Honourable Sonya Savage, and Saskatchewan’s Minister of Energy and Resources, the Honourable Bronwyn Eyre, as guest speakers. 

CAOEC's AGM & Annual Luncheon is held each spring. The occasion brings members together to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and announce the CAOEC's newly elected Board of Directors, as well as Honourary Members selected for their lifetime contributions to Canada’s energy services sector. Engaging speakers and experts round out an entertaining program. 

Cost per ticket: $105.00 (including tax)

Click here to purchase tickets.

