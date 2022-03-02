‘Strong’ Q1 So Far For CWC

CWC Energy Services Corp. is currently experiencing a strong Q1 2022 with both activity and pricing increasing for both the drilling rig and service rig segments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more