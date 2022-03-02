Source Rock Royalties Begins Trading On TSX Venture Exchange

Source Rock Royalties Ltd., a pure play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, announced that its common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market today under the symbols "SRR" and "SRR.WT", respectively.

