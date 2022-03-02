ExxonMobil Planning Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture And Storage At Baytown Complex

Exxon Mobil Corporation said today it is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage projects at its integrated refining and petrochemical site at Baytown, Texas, supporting efforts to reduce emissions from company operations and local industry.

