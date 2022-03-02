Connect And Learn With Industry Colleagues At The SPE Canadian Energy Technology Conference And Exhibition

All the Latest Energy Information in One Place

One of the most comprehensive industry events is taking place in March. With restrictions lifted, it’s an excellent time to reconnect in-person with industry peers and focus on learning and development. Join the SPE Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on 16–17 March 2022. Register by 7 March to save with early rates!

Along with the traditional topics of heavy oil and unconventional resources, this event covers digital and date, ESG, CCUS, alternative energy, clean technology, market outlook, offshore, and much more.

Why Attend this Conference?

It’s an excellent time to take a break from the virtual world of the past two years and experience learning, sharing and connecting in-person again! This conference offers something for everyone in the energy industry:

30+ technical sessions

100+ paper presentations, invited speakers and ePosters

8 panel sessions covering topics such as Translating ESG into Reality – The Critical Role that Engineers Play Price Forecasting – Where do we go from $100/bbl? Nuclear Energy Re-Imagining the Possible: How Technology Can Be Leveraged to Solve Energy's Biggest Problems Start-ups, Funding and Commercialization Bitumen Beyond Combustion Canadian CCUS Momentum and more



6 training courses (not included with conference fee)

Multiple opportunities to connect with industry peers including a welcome reception, breakfasts, coffee breaks and lunches

This conference also brings together companies who have innovative industry technologies, products, and services to share. Be sure to spend time on the exhibit floor learning what’s new, discovering how it could benefit your organization, and supporting local businesses

Click here to see the full list of exhibitors.

Expand Your Knowledge and Add a Training Course to Your Registration

Extend your conference experience by adding a training course before or after the event. Select from the courses below and find a topic to match your learning and professional development needs. Participants receive 0.8 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for one-day courses. All training courses are one day, and taking place on Tuesday, 15 March.

Fundamental of Thermal Well/Reservoir Surveillance

Application of Machine Learning in the Unconventional Tight/Shale Reservoir Development

Geothermal Reservoir and Hydraulics Design

Methane Emission Measurement & Mitigation (MEMM)

Mini Frac (DFIT) applications for the unconventional

Introduction to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS)

For more information about the conference contact: canadianregistration@spe.org or 403-930-5465