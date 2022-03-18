Leucrotta Expects To Reach 30,000 Boe/d Production Goal Earlier Than Planned

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. says it’s ahead of pace to achieve its previously announced production goal of 30,000 boe/d within a five-year time frame.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more