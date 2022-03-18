Kuva Approved By AER For Continuous Methane Monitoring And Detection

Kuva Systems announces that the company’s infrared camera and continuous monitoring solution has been approved by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for its alternative fugitive emissions management program (AltFEMP).

