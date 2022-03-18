Devon Pledges Up To $20 Million To Aid Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine

Devon Energy Corporation announced Thursday a pledge of up to US$20 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries supporting Ukrainian refugees.

